Panda Fruits Blue Razz Nano gummies are made from real raspberry puree.



Panda Fruits Nanos deliver results in 5 - 20 minutes. Nanoimusified edibles leverage a process called sonic agitation where sound waves are used to break down the size of the cannabinoid so that it can pass through the blood/brain barrier sublingually. Due to the size of the particle, nano gummies are absorbed directly into the bloodstream via mucous membranes and have an effect similar to smoking or vaping. Because they are fast acting, they do not last as long as normal edibles and do not cause as significant of an “edible hangover.”



Panda Fruits are made with pectin and real fruit puree so that melts in your mouth, not your pocket. Always vegan.

