About this product

Our 400mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract Drops are designed to assist in the management of pain, anxiety, stress, sleep disorders, and many more everyday issues.



PRANA Hemp products are plant-based, condition-specific blends available in various delivery methods. Our whole plant medicinal products are hypoallergenic and lab tested for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, and microbes. NutriMed creates the highest quality products, for the lowest price possible. Our medical experts have formulated this supplement with the following benefits:



Natural aid to ease pain and anxiety

Convenient drop application for easy use

100% chemical free

Aids in the support of inflammation reduction

Fast-acting ingredients

Promotes healthy cell function and joint health

100% natural, non-GMO, vegetarian and gluten-free



Our 100% natural and chemical free, patented protected formula is extracted from specially bred hemp and is free of artificial flavoring and arrives in a convenient drop application. PRANA’s Hemp AM Concentrated Daytime Oil Drops are easy to use! Apply 3-4 drops under your tongue with your daily supplements in the morning to get your day started off right. This product is best used with PRANA’s Hemp Aromatherapy roll-on and our Hemp Concentrated Oil Drops. We offer a 30-day money back guarantee.