Nutritional High
About Nutritional High
Nutritional High is primarily focused on developing, acquiring and designing products and brands in the marijuana-infused edible products and oil extracts sectors for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively in U.S. states where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law, through entities which hold a valid license to produce marijuana-infused edible products and to distribute and dispense marijuana products.