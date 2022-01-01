Vapes formulated to heighten each sex's unique sensual awareness.

NUUD merges specific flavors to create a VAPORDISIAC

Smoke right before, or during an intimate session

to experience the powerful potential of NUUD!

High Libido*

Increased Performance*

Strength and Endurance*



Smoking just got sexier in the NUUD!



300 Puffs per Vape

1 ML

Rechargeable battery

Disposable vape

THC FREE

93 % HHC

7% Botanically derived terpenes



Must Be 21 or older to purchase

Consult your doctor before using this product.

Use during pregnancy, nursing, or while taking medication is not advised without medical approval.

Do not use while operating a vehicle or heavy machinery Do not use if safety seal is missing or damaged. Keep out of reach of children

The hemp-derived ingredients in this product were cultivated in strict compliance with U.S. and state law. THC free

*THE FDA HAS NOT EVALUATED THIS PRODUCT FOR SAFETY OR EFFICACY, AND HAS NOT APPROVED THESE STATEMENTS. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.

