Introducing the first Vapor Aphrodisiac or as we call it a VAPORDISIAC - a seductive collection of vape products meticulously designed for both him and her. Each vape is crafted with our patent-pending formula, blending natural aphrodisiacs, HHC hemp, and an exquisite array of botanically derived terpenes, offering an enchanting experience of increased performance, high libido, stress reduction, mood elevation, heightened awareness, heightened stimulation, heightened sensation, passion, energizing, and overall sexual arousal. Discover the power of our meticulously crafted formula, which combines the benefits of natural aphrodisiacs with the convenience of vaping to create an unparalleled experience.



Key Features:



Personalized Flavors: The NUUD VAPORDISIAC Vapes collection features six enticing flavors tailored for men and women. The three men's flavors are Citrus Peppermint, Peach Vanilla, and Watermelon Mint, while the three women's flavors are Strawberry Basil, Vanilla Lavender, and Passion Fruit. Each flavor is designed to captivate the senses and set the mood for an unforgettable intimate encounter.

Patent-Pending Aphrodisiac Formula ( VAPORDISIAC): Our innovative blend of aphrodisiacs and HHC hemp works synergistically to combine the mind and body sensations in order to elevate the users sexual desire, performance, and satisfaction, while reducing stress and enhancing your mood, creating the ultimate amorous atmosphere.



Terpene Infusion: NUUD VAPORDISIAC Vapes are enriched with a meticulously chosen selection of botanically derived terpenes, including Hexahydrothymol, trans-Caryophyllene, (R)-(+)-Limonene, Linalool, 3-Carene, alpha-Pinene, Eucalyptol, beta-Pinene, beta-Myrcene, Geraniol, Nerol, Terpineol, Fenchone, Caryophyllene oxide, alpha-Humulene, and Camphene. These terpenes contribute to the unique flavor profiles and enhance the overall sensual experience.



Heightened Sensory Pleasures: Our groundbreaking VAPORDISIAC formula is designed to heighten both the mind and body to amplify your sensory perception, heightening your awareness and stimulation for an extraordinary sexual experience filled with passion, pleasure, and connection. With regular use, you'll find yourself more passionate and engaged during intimate encounters, leading to a more satisfying and fulfilling love life.



Energizing Effects: NUUD Vapes invigorate your body and mind, providing a natural energy boost to ignite your passionate rendezvous and fuel your desire for intimacy.



Premium Quality Ingredients: We are committed to using only the finest ingredients, responsibly sourced, and expertly crafted to ensure the highest quality and potency in our NUUD VAPORDISIAC Vapes.



Sleek and Discreet Design: Our elegant vape pens boast a sleek, stylish design that fits discreetly in your pocket or purse, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of NUUD Vapes whenever the mood strikes.



Unveil the alluring power of the NUUD Vapes collection and elevate your intimate moments to new heights of pleasure and desire. Indulge your senses and your passions as you explore the tantalizing flavors and sensations that await within each captivating vape. Experience the NUUD Vapes collection and redefine the art of lovemaking.



Easy-to-Use: Simply draw from the vape pen and inhale the VAPORDISIAC vapor to experience the benefits. The quick-acting formula ensures you'll feel the effects in just moments, allowing you to focus on enjoying your intimate encounters to the fullest.

Unlock the full potential of your intimate experiences with VAPORDISIAC Vapes. Whether you're looking to rekindle the fire in your relationship or simply elevate your sensual encounters, our innovative vape product is here to help you reignite the passion and elevate your connection. Experience the transformative power of our VAPORDISIAC Vape today!



Disclaimer: This product is intended for adults aged 21 and over. Please consult with a healthcare professional before using if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or have any pre-existing medical conditions. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use while operating a vehicle or heavy machinery. Do not use if safety seal is missing or damaged.

The Hemp derived ingredients in this product were cultivated in strict compliance with U.S. and state law. THC Free

The FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy and has not approved these statements. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Show more