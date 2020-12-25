About this product
About this strain
Lemon Cherry Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
256 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
21% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
