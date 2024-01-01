About this product
NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape takes convenience to the next level. Get ready for an amazing flavor experience in every puff of this pre-filled cartridge, which contains a ultra-potent mix of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate with 900mg+ per cartridge. This cartridge is heated by a ceramic heating element for an even smoother taste. Plus, no additives, fillers or solvents are used – just pure hemp distillate goodness! Try it today and let your tastebuds go wild.
Liquid Diamond Vape Cartridge features a premium distillate made from the renowned Runtz strain. This strain is celebrated for its calming and uplifting effects, catering to those in search of balance and tranquility. With each inhale, users are treated to the bold taste of Runtz, featuring notes of sweet berry and an earthy undertone.
Runtz strain provides a pure sense of relaxation and harmony to every user—so don’t miss out, grab one today!
Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Herbal
Effects: Uplifting, Calming
Main Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Humulene
Liquid Diamond Vape Cartridge features a premium distillate made from the renowned Runtz strain. This strain is celebrated for its calming and uplifting effects, catering to those in search of balance and tranquility. With each inhale, users are treated to the bold taste of Runtz, featuring notes of sweet berry and an earthy undertone.
Runtz strain provides a pure sense of relaxation and harmony to every user—so don’t miss out, grab one today!
Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Herbal
Effects: Uplifting, Calming
Main Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Humulene
NVUS Liquid Diamond Vape Cart – Runtz (1 gram)
by NVUS Labs
THC —CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape takes convenience to the next level. Get ready for an amazing flavor experience in every puff of this pre-filled cartridge, which contains a ultra-potent mix of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate with 900mg+ per cartridge. This cartridge is heated by a ceramic heating element for an even smoother taste. Plus, no additives, fillers or solvents are used – just pure hemp distillate goodness! Try it today and let your tastebuds go wild.
Liquid Diamond Vape Cartridge features a premium distillate made from the renowned Runtz strain. This strain is celebrated for its calming and uplifting effects, catering to those in search of balance and tranquility. With each inhale, users are treated to the bold taste of Runtz, featuring notes of sweet berry and an earthy undertone.
Runtz strain provides a pure sense of relaxation and harmony to every user—so don’t miss out, grab one today!
Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Herbal
Effects: Uplifting, Calming
Main Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Humulene
Liquid Diamond Vape Cartridge features a premium distillate made from the renowned Runtz strain. This strain is celebrated for its calming and uplifting effects, catering to those in search of balance and tranquility. With each inhale, users are treated to the bold taste of Runtz, featuring notes of sweet berry and an earthy undertone.
Runtz strain provides a pure sense of relaxation and harmony to every user—so don’t miss out, grab one today!
Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Herbal
Effects: Uplifting, Calming
Main Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Humulene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
Notice a problem?Report this item