Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS Δ8 THC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp Δ8 THC Distillate that delivers 80%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS Δ8 THC Premium Vape Cartridge!
Δ8 THC Vape Cartridge comes with a Blue Dream strain, made with made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its uplifting and relaxing effects, making it perfect for those seeking balance and serenity. With each inhalation, users can experience the robust taste of Blue Dream, from notes of sweet berry to an earthy finish.
Blue Dream provides pure relaxation and calmness to any user that inhales it – so grab one today!
Strain: Sativa
Flavors: Sweet Blueberry
Effects: Euphoric, Creative
Main Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
