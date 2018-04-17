Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS Δ8 THC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp Δ8 THC Distillate that delivers 80%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS Δ8 THC Premium Vape Cartridge!



Δ8 THC Vape Cartridge comes with a Super Lemon Haze strain, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its energizing and uplifting effects, perfect for those seeking focus and clarity. Every inhalation will have users experience the intense citrus flavor of Super Lemon Haze, from tart notes of lemon to a hint of spice.



Super Lemon Haze will bring energetic relief and mental stimulation to anyone who breathes it in – so grab one now!



Strain: Sativa

Flavors: Citrusy, Sour, Spicy

Effects: Energized, Alert, Creative and Focused

Main Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene, Myrcene

