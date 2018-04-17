NVUS Δ8 Vape Cart – Super Lemon Haze 1 gram

by NVUS Labs
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS Δ8 THC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp Δ8 THC Distillate that delivers 80%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS Δ8 THC Premium Vape Cartridge!

Δ8 THC Vape Cartridge comes with a Super Lemon Haze strain, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its energizing and uplifting effects, perfect for those seeking focus and clarity. Every inhalation will have users experience the intense citrus flavor of Super Lemon Haze, from tart notes of lemon to a hint of spice.

Super Lemon Haze will bring energetic relief and mental stimulation to anyone who breathes it in – so grab one now!

Strain: Sativa
Flavors: Citrusy, Sour, Spicy
Effects: Energized, Alert, Creative and Focused
Main Terpenes: Limonene, Pinene, Myrcene

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
