Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS Δ8 THC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp Δ8 THC Distillate that delivers 80%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS Δ8 THC Premium Vape Cartridge!

Δ8 THC Vape Cartridge comes with a Super Sour Diesel strain, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its uplifting effects, perfect for those seeking a balance of relaxation and productivity. Every inhalation will have users experience the unique flavor of Super Sour Diesel, from a pungent yet sweet aroma to a sharp citrusy aftertaste.

Super Sour Diesel will bring energy and focus to anyone who breathes it in – so grab one now!

Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Pungent Sweet, Citrusy
Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Focused and Creative
Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene

Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked. 

We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
