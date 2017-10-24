Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS Δ8 THC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp Δ8 THC Distillate that delivers 80%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS Δ8 THC Premium Vape Cartridge!



Δ8 THC Vape Cartridge comes with a Super Sour Diesel strain, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its uplifting effects, perfect for those seeking a balance of relaxation and productivity. Every inhalation will have users experience the unique flavor of Super Sour Diesel, from a pungent yet sweet aroma to a sharp citrusy aftertaste.



Super Sour Diesel will bring energy and focus to anyone who breathes it in – so grab one now!



Strain: Hybrid

Flavors: Pungent Sweet, Citrusy

Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Focused and Creative

Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene

