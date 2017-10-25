NVUS Δ8 Vape Cart – White Widow 1 gram

by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS Δ8 THC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp Δ8 THC Distillate that delivers 80%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS Δ8 THC Premium Vape Cartridge!

Δ8 THC Vape Cartridge comes with a White Widow strain, made with made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its energetic effects, perfect for those seeking balance and clarity. Every inhalation will have users experience the unique flavor of White Widow, from sweet notes of tropical fruits to an earthy aftertaste.

White Widow will bring focus and calmness to anyone who breathes it in – so grab one now!

Strain: Sativa
Flavors: Tropical Fruit, Sweet, Earthy
Effects: Focused, Energetic, Creative and Uplifted
Main Terpenes: Pinene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

About this strain

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
