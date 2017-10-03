NVUS HHC Vape Cart – Blue Dream 1 gram

by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!

HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a Blue Dream strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its uplifting and relaxing effects, making it perfect for those seeking balance and serenity. With each inhalation, users can experience the robust taste of Blue Dream, from notes of sweet berry to an earthy finish.

Blue Dream provides pure relaxation and calmness to any user that inhales it – so grab one today!

Strain: Sativa
Flavors: Sweet Blueberry
Effects: Euphoric, Creative
Main Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
