Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!



HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a GG4 strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its strong relaxation effects, making it ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. With each inhalation, users can experience the smooth and sweet flavor of GG4, from notes of pine to an earthy finish.



GG4 provides the perfect balance of relaxation and tranquility to any user that inhales it – so grab one today!



Strain: Hybrid

Flavors: Earth, Pine, Fuel

Effects: Euphoric, Soothing, Heavy and Extreme Couch-lock

Main Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene,Limonene

read more