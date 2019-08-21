Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!



HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a Ice Cream Cake strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its blissful and calming effects, making it perfect for those looking to kick back and enjoy a peaceful moment. With each inhalation, users can experience the sweet aroma of Ice Cream Cake, from notes of citrus to a creamy finish.



Ice Cream Cake provides pure tranquility and comfort to any user that inhales it – so grab one today!



Strain: Indica

Flavors: Vanilla, Butter, Sweet

Effects: Sleepy, Relax, Hungry

Main Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene

