NVUS HHC Vape Cart – Ice Cream Cake 1 gram

by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!

HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a Ice Cream Cake strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its blissful and calming effects, making it perfect for those looking to kick back and enjoy a peaceful moment. With each inhalation, users can experience the sweet aroma of Ice Cream Cake, from notes of citrus to a creamy finish.

Ice Cream Cake provides pure tranquility and comfort to any user that inhales it – so grab one today!

Strain: Indica
Flavors: Vanilla, Butter, Sweet
Effects: Sleepy, Relax, Hungry
Main Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
