Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!



HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a Jack Herer strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its stimulating and energizing effects, making it perfect for those seeking an invigorating experience. With each inhalation, users can experience the complex taste of Jack Herer, from notes of sweet citrus to a herbal finish.



Jack Herer provides pure energy and alertness to any user that inhales it – so grab one today!



Strain: Sativa

Flavors: Gas, Lemon, Clove

Effects: Insightful, Uplifting

Main Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene

