NVUS HHC Vape Cart – Jack Herer 1 gram

by NVUS Labs
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!

HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a Jack Herer strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its stimulating and energizing effects, making it perfect for those seeking an invigorating experience. With each inhalation, users can experience the complex taste of Jack Herer, from notes of sweet citrus to a herbal finish.

Jack Herer provides pure energy and alertness to any user that inhales it – so grab one today!

Strain: Sativa
Flavors: Gas, Lemon, Clove
Effects: Insightful, Uplifting
Main Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
