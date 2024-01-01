About this product
Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!
HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a Maui Wowie strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its calming and uplifting effects, providing a balanced feeling of joy and peace. With each inhalation, users can experience the bold flavor of Maui Wowie, from notes of tropical fruit to an earthy finish.
Maui Wowie provides true relaxation and contentment to any user that inhales it – so grab one today!
Strain: Sativa
Flavors: Sweet Tropical Fruit
Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted
Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, α-Pinene
NVUS HHC Vape Cart – Maui Wowie 1 gram
by NVUS Labs
THC —CBD —
About this brand
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
