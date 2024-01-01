NVUS HHC Vape Cart – Slurricane

by NVUS Labs
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!

HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a Slurricane strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its uplifting and calming effects, making it perfect for those seeking balance and peace. With each inhalation, users can experience the sweet flavor of Slurricane, from notes of citrus to a spicy finish.

Slurricane provides an uplifting feeling while still allowing the user to relax – so grab one today!

Strain: Indica
Flavors: Berry, Grape, Cherry
Effects: Rest, Happy
Main Terpenes: Limonene, α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene

About this strain

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
