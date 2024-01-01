Enjoy a bold, robust flavor with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge! This pre-filled vape cartridge is packed with 1 full gram of ultra-potent Hemp HHC Distillate that delivers 90%+ of total potency in every puff. It contains no additives, fillers, or solvents, so you can enjoy an amazing flavor experience without the harshness associated with some vape products. Experience the most powerful punch in every hit with NVUS HHC 510 Premium Vape Cartridge!



HHC Vape Cartridge comes with a Slurricane strain vape cartridge, made with high quality premium distillate. This strain is known for its uplifting and calming effects, making it perfect for those seeking balance and peace. With each inhalation, users can experience the sweet flavor of Slurricane, from notes of citrus to a spicy finish.



Slurricane provides an uplifting feeling while still allowing the user to relax – so grab one today!



Strain: Indica

Flavors: Berry, Grape, Cherry

Effects: Rest, Happy

Main Terpenes: Limonene, α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene

