NVUS Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable 2 Gram – Runtz

by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape takes convenience to the next level. Get ready for an amazing flavor experience in every puff of this pre-filled cartridge, which contains a ultra-potent mix of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate with 1800mg+ per disposable. This cartridge is heated by a ceramic heating element for an even smoother taste. Plus, no additives, fillers or solvents are used – just pure hemp distillate goodness! Try it today and let your tastebuds go wild.

Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable features a premium distillate made from the renowned Runtz strain. This strain is celebrated for its calming and uplifting effects, catering to those in search of balance and tranquility. With each inhale, users are treated to the bold taste of Runtz, featuring notes of sweet berry and an earthy undertone.

Runtz strain provides a pure sense of relaxation and harmony to every user—so don’t miss out, grab one today!

Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Herbal
Effects: Uplifting, Calming
Main Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Humulene

About this strain

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Popularized by the Runtz crew helmed by Yung LB out of Long Beach, Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez. Runtz is known by many names the world over including Zwirlz in the Netherlands. At least 20 variations of Runtz exist with many more to come.


About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
