NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape takes convenience to the next level. Get ready for an amazing flavor experience in every puff of this pre-filled cartridge, which contains a ultra-potent mix of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate with 1800mg+ per disposable. This cartridge is heated by a ceramic heating element for an even smoother taste. Plus, no additives, fillers or solvents are used – just pure hemp distillate goodness! Try it today and let your tastebuds go wild.



Liquid Diamond Vape Disposable features a premium distillate made from the renowned Runtz strain. This strain is celebrated for its calming and uplifting effects, catering to those in search of balance and tranquility. With each inhale, users are treated to the bold taste of Runtz, featuring notes of sweet berry and an earthy undertone.



Runtz strain provides a pure sense of relaxation and harmony to every user—so don’t miss out, grab one today!



Strain: Hybrid

Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Herbal

Effects: Uplifting, Calming

Main Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Humulene

