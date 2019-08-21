NVUS THCa Badder – Durban Poison (1 gram)

by NVUS Labs
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Durban Poison Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Durban Poison strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.

Our Durban Poison Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Durban Poison strain. Recognized for its invigorating and uplifting effects, Durban Poison offers a harmonious blend of energy and mental clarity. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Durban Poison strain, highlighted by sweet and spicy notes with an earthy undertone.

Durban Poison brings forth pure energy and a profound sense of focus, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Durban Poison Strain THCa Badder today!

Strain: Sativa

Flavors: Sweet, Sour, Earth, Pine, Citrus

Effects: Productive, Creative, Energy, Focusing

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Humulene, β-Caryophyllene

About this strain

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NVUS Labs
NVUS Labs
Shop products
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
Notice a problem?Report this item