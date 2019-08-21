Durban Poison Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Durban Poison strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Durban Poison Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Durban Poison strain. Recognized for its invigorating and uplifting effects, Durban Poison offers a harmonious blend of energy and mental clarity. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Durban Poison strain, highlighted by sweet and spicy notes with an earthy undertone.



Durban Poison brings forth pure energy and a profound sense of focus, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Durban Poison Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Sativa



Flavors: Sweet, Sour, Earth, Pine, Citrus



Effects: Productive, Creative, Energy, Focusing



Terpenes: Terpinolene, Humulene, β-Caryophyllene

