Gelato Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Gelato strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Gelato Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Gelato strain. Recognized for its balanced and euphoric effects, Gelato offers a harmonious blend of Soothing and Giggly. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Gelato strain, highlighted by sweet dessert-like flavors and a hint of citrus.



Gelato brings forth pure bliss and a delightful sense of creativity, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Gelato Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Hybrid



Flavors: Sweet, Pungent, Berry like, Creamy



Effects: Soothing, Euphoric, Happy, Giggly



Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene

