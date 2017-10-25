NVUS THCa Badder – Gelato (1 gram)

by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Gelato Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Gelato strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.

Our Gelato Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Gelato strain. Recognized for its balanced and euphoric effects, Gelato offers a harmonious blend of Soothing and Giggly. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Gelato strain, highlighted by sweet dessert-like flavors and a hint of citrus.

Gelato brings forth pure bliss and a delightful sense of creativity, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Gelato Strain THCa Badder today!

Strain: Hybrid

Flavors: Sweet, Pungent, Berry like, Creamy

Effects: Soothing, Euphoric, Happy, Giggly

Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene

About this strain

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 21%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a legendary status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
