by NVUS Labs
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Granddaddy Purple Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Granddaddy Purple strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.

Our Granddaddy Purple Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Granddaddy Purple strain. Recognized for its relaxing and sedative effects, Granddaddy Purple offers a harmonious blend of tranquility and euphoria. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Granddaddy Purple strain, highlighted by sweet grape and berry flavors with a hint of floral undertones.

Granddaddy Purple brings forth pure relaxation and a delightful sense of bliss, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Granddaddy Purple Strain THCa Badder today!

Strain: Indica

Flavors: Sweet, Floral, Earth

Effects: Soothed, Tired, Hungry, Euphoria

Terpenes: Myrcene, Humulene, Linalool

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
