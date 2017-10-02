Granddaddy Purple Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Granddaddy Purple strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Granddaddy Purple Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Granddaddy Purple strain. Recognized for its relaxing and sedative effects, Granddaddy Purple offers a harmonious blend of tranquility and euphoria. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Granddaddy Purple strain, highlighted by sweet grape and berry flavors with a hint of floral undertones.



Granddaddy Purple brings forth pure relaxation and a delightful sense of bliss, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Granddaddy Purple Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Indica



Flavors: Sweet, Floral, Earth



Effects: Soothed, Tired, Hungry, Euphoria



Terpenes: Myrcene, Humulene, Linalool





