Ice Cream Cake Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Ice Cream Cake strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Ice Cream Cake Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Ice Cream Cake strain. Recognized for its relaxing and indulgent effects, Ice Cream Cake offers a harmonious blend of tranquility and sweetness. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Ice Cream Cake strain, highlighted by creamy vanilla and sugary undertones.



Ice Cream Cake brings forth pure relaxation and a delightful sense of sweetness, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Ice Cream Cake Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Hybrid



Flavors: Creamy Vanilla, Sweet



Effects: Relaxing, Indulgent



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

