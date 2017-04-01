NVUS THCa Badder – Ice Cream Cake (1 gram)

by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Ice Cream Cake Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Ice Cream Cake strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.

Our Ice Cream Cake Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Ice Cream Cake strain. Recognized for its relaxing and indulgent effects, Ice Cream Cake offers a harmonious blend of tranquility and sweetness. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Ice Cream Cake strain, highlighted by creamy vanilla and sugary undertones.

Ice Cream Cake brings forth pure relaxation and a delightful sense of sweetness, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Ice Cream Cake Strain THCa Badder today!

Strain: Hybrid

Flavors: Creamy Vanilla, Sweet

Effects: Relaxing, Indulgent

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

About this strain

Ice Cream, also known as "Ice Cream Kush," is an exotic and potent hybrid marijuana strain. Bred by Parad Seeds, Ice Cream is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
