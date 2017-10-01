Purple Punch Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Purple Punch strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Purple Punch Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Purple Punch strain. Recognized for its soothing and euphoric effects, Purple Punch offers a harmonious blend of relaxation and happiness. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Purple Punch strain, highlighted by sweet berry and grape flavors with a hint of herbal undertones.



Purple Punch brings forth pure tranquility and a delightful sense of joy, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Purple Punch Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Indica



Flavors: Cherry, Blueberry, Grape, Vanilla Citrus



Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sleepy



Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Tangerine Terpenes

