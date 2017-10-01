NVUS THCa Badder – Purple Punch (1 gram)

by NVUS Labs
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Purple Punch Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Purple Punch strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.

Our Purple Punch Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Purple Punch strain. Recognized for its soothing and euphoric effects, Purple Punch offers a harmonious blend of relaxation and happiness. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Purple Punch strain, highlighted by sweet berry and grape flavors with a hint of herbal undertones.

Purple Punch brings forth pure tranquility and a delightful sense of joy, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Purple Punch Strain THCa Badder today!

Strain: Indica

Flavors: Cherry, Blueberry, Grape, Vanilla Citrus

Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sleepy

Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Tangerine Terpenes

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
