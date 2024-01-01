Super Lemon Haze Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Super Lemon Haze strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Super Lemon Haze Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Super Lemon Haze strain. Recognized for its uplifting and energetic effects, Super Lemon Haze offers a harmonious blend of citrusy brightness and creative inspiration. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Super Lemon Haze strain, highlighted by zesty lemon and sweet undertones.



Super Lemon Haze brings forth pure revitalization and a delightful sense of clarity, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Super Lemon Haze Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Sativa



Flavors: Zesty Lemon, Citrus



Effects: Uplifting, Creative, Happy, Energetic



Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Humulene

