Super Sour Diesel Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Super Sour Diesel strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Super Sour Diesel Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Super Sour Diesel strain. Recognized for its invigorating and uplifting effects, Super Sour Diesel offers a harmonious blend of energy and mental clarity. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Super Sour Diesel strain, highlighted by pungent diesel notes and a hint of citrus.



Super Sour Diesel brings forth pure energy and a profound sense of focus, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Super Sour Diesel Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Sativa



Flavors: Pungent, Earthy, Diesel



Effects: Serene, Focused, Joyful, Creativity



Terpenes: Limonene, Humulene, β-Caryophyllene

