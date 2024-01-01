NVUS THCa Badder – Unicorn Piss (1 gram)

by NVUS Labs
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Unicorn Piss Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Unicorn Piss strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.

Our Unicorn Piss Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Unicorn Piss strain. Recognized for its mythical and euphoric effects, Unicorn Piss offers a harmonious blend of relaxation and whimsy. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Unicorn Piss strain, highlighted by sweet and fruity flavors with a touch of magical undertones.

Unicorn Piss brings forth pure joy and a delightful sense of enchantment, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Unicorn Piss Strain THCa Badder today!

Strain: Hybrid

Flavors: Tropical, Fruity, Pineapple, Mango

Effects: Calm, Happy

Terpenes: Myrcene, D-Limonene, Ocimene

About this strain

Unicorn Piss is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from an unknown cross of strains. This strain is believed to be more relaxing than energizing, although the effects won’t completely knock you out. Unicorn Piss will calmly lift your spirits and your attitude. The effects of this strain will hit you instantaneously, so it’s important to take it slow when toking. Consumers who have smoked Unicorn Piss report feeling blissful, giggly, and tranquil. The flavor profile is sour and skunky and notes of citrus shining through. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Unicorn Piss when experiencing mild stress. This strain is 20-24% THC and should be reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

About this brand

NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
