Unicorn Piss Strain THCa Badder, a pinnacle of convenience and flavor. Elevate your senses with every inhalation of this exceptional badder, boasting an ultra-potent full gram of THCa with 900mg+ per jar. Crafted for an even smoother taste, this jar of goodness contains no additives, fillers, or solvents—just the pure essence of Unicorn Piss strain THCa. Immerse your tastebuds in a wild and delightful experience.



Our Unicorn Piss Strain THCa Badder features a premium infusion of THCa with the renowned Unicorn Piss strain. Recognized for its mythical and euphoric effects, Unicorn Piss offers a harmonious blend of relaxation and whimsy. With each breath, savor the rich taste of the Unicorn Piss strain, highlighted by sweet and fruity flavors with a touch of magical undertones.



Unicorn Piss brings forth pure joy and a delightful sense of enchantment, making it a must-try. Don’t miss out—indulge in the Unicorn Piss Strain THCa Badder today!



Strain: Hybrid



Flavors: Tropical, Fruity, Pineapple, Mango



Effects: Calm, Happy



Terpenes: Myrcene, D-Limonene, Ocimene

read more