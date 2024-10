Indulge in a delectable and one-of-a-kind experience with our HHC candied pecans! The smooth nutty flavor of crunchy pecans is given a sweet and savory kick from our special blend of organic cane sugar and warm spices. Infused with HHC distillate, our candied pecans are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings and bring relaxation and peace to your body. Enjoy them as an after-dinner treat, add them to your morning bowl of yogurt, or have them handy when you need a little pick-me-up throughout the day. Discover your perfect flavor journey with HHC candied pecans. Each pack comes with 10 and each pecan is infused with 20mg of our premium HHC distillate.



Dosage: 20mg per piece | 200mg per bag



Serving Size: 1 Pecan



Servings per Bag: 10 pieces



Suggested Usage:



-Eat 1 pecan initially



-Wait about 30-60 mins



-If desired a higher dosage consume more pecans.

read more