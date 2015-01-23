About this strain
Burkle, 3rd place winner of Best Indica Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Granddaddy Purple (though some claim it to be Purple Urkle based on the name). The result is a powerfully relaxing indica that consumes the body with calming effects that ease away pain and induce sleep. Burkle is great for a lazy evening at home, but not so great for being productive. Its sweet flavor profile is a blend of spiced licorice aromas and an earthy peppermint aftertaste. This strain is known to produce a case of the munchies which makes it a good choice for those suffering from a lack of an appetite.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.