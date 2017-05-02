About this product
78.60% THC
Cherry Cream Pie is the decadent indica-dominant hybrid offspring of Cherry Pie and Cookies and Cream. With pronounced OG undertones and hints of tartness and pine, Cherry Cream Pie’s terpene profile is half the experience. The strain’s calming effects permeate both mind and body, offering consumers carefree, mid-level sedation. Enjoy Cherry Cream Pie later in the day as couch-lock and appetite stimulation are two common side effects after consumption. This delicious strain will mellow aggravated muscles as well as minor aches and pains.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.