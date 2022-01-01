About this strain
Chocolate Tonic by Purple Caper Seeds is a 1:1 CBD/THC strain that has helped many medical cannabis patients throughout the West Coast. Created by crossing Chocolate Kush and Cannatonic, Chocolate Tonic harnesses the best parts of both strains and offers soothing relief for inflammation, anxiety, and nausea alongside an enjoyable buzz. Chocolate Tonic has a distinct pine and cocoa aroma while being a bit more herbaceous than sweet on the palate.
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
About this brand
NW KIND
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.
