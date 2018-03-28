About this strain
Donkey Butter is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grease Monkey with Triple OG. This strain provides sedating effects that weigh heavily on the limbs and mind. Donkey butter is pungent with fuel-forward and earthy aromas. Growers say Donkey butter is a heavy resin producer and has dark buds with deep green colors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for the physical and mental dulness that relieves chronic stress, pain and everyday troubles.
Donkey Butter effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
NW KIND
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.
