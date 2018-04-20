About this strain
Tangie Biscotti by Prūf Cultivar is a pungent cross of unknown genetics. Supposedly a mixture of Tangie and an unknown Cookies cut, Tangie Biscotti packs an alluring fragrance of fruit, flowers, and dough. This strain’s stout effects hit hard between the eyes, leaving pleasant euphoria in the mind before turning up the physical relaxation. Prūf Cultivar says the two primary terpenes in this strain are myrcene and linalool, which speak to this strain’s more sedative sensations.
Tangie Biscotti effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
NW KIND
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.
