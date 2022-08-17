About this product
77.00% THC - 5.28% Terps - Hybrid
Dark Star, a NW Kind brand, offers cartridges made from cured resin, full spectrum BHO. Nothing is added or taken out of these products, leaving you with original, all natural terpenes only. Cured Resin products might appear slightly darker in color because they do not go through the distillate process, but rest assured they are held to the same high standards as all NW Kind products.
About this brand
NW KIND
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.
State License(s)
030 1003919CE3E