About this product
78.60% THC
About this strain
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
Grape Soda effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.