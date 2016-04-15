About this strain
A cross of Girl Scout Cookies (Forum cut) and Snowman OG, Kid N’ Kookies by Kid N' Blaze is a collaboration between Fresno, CA breeders Loud Seeds, and Christopher “Kid” Reid, better known as one half of the famous ‘90s rap duo “Kid n’ Play.” As a potent indica-dominant hybrid testing at over 22% THC, Kid N’ Kookies has a heavy, sedating high that can provide relief from pain, nausea, migraines, and insomnia. The flavor is much like the “cookie” taste of GSC with undertones of pine.
Kid N' Kookies effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
85% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
71% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
57% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
71% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
57% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
42% of people say it helps with headaches
About this brand
NW KIND
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.
