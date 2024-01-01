Savor the smooth, refined taste of our Cured Resin Cartridge. Utilizing fully dried and perfectly cured flowers, this cart combines a delightful flavor with a remarkable high, offering an accessible yet exceptional experience. These carts are made with perfectly cured whole flowers and extracted by master extractors.
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including cannabis flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.