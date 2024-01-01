NW KIND | LIVE RESIN D&S | Ghost Train Haze | 1g

by NW Kind
THC —CBD —

About this product

1g Ghost Train Haze - Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce
SATIVA | THC: 74.60% / TERPS: 5.67%

Grown by : NW Kind

Immerse yourself in the vibrant essence of our Live Resin dabbable extract. Made from plants flash-frozen immediately after harvest, this process captures their full aromatic and potent profile. The result is a concentrate that's bursting with true-to-strain flavors and effects, delivering an experience as close to nature as it gets.

Perfect for those who seek an authentic, richly nuanced cannabis experience, our Live Resin is a celebration of the plant's natural bounty, offering a depth of flavor and potency that's truly unparalleled.

Diamonds & Sauce is a dazzling combination, where crystalline ‘diamonds’ of THCA are immersed in a terpene-rich ‘sauce’, providing an intense, multi-faceted experience.

About this brand

NW Kind
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including cannabis flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.

NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.

We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030 1003919CE3E
