Immerse yourself in the vibrant essence of our Live Resin dabbable extract. Made from plants flash-frozen immediately after harvest, this process captures their full aromatic and potent profile. The result is a concentrate that's bursting with true-to-strain flavors and effects, delivering an experience as close to nature as it gets.
Perfect for those who seek an authentic, richly nuanced cannabis experience, our Live Resin is a celebration of the plant's natural bounty, offering a depth of flavor and potency that's truly unparalleled.
Diamonds & Sauce is a dazzling combination, where crystalline ‘diamonds’ of THCA are immersed in a terpene-rich ‘sauce’, providing an intense, multi-faceted experience.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including cannabis flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.