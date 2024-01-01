Live Rosin Cartridges are the best way to enjoy an unfiltered cannabis experience. Each cartridge is meticulously crafted from flash-frozen buds, capturing every delicate terpene for a full-spectrum flavor that's potent and wholly satisfying. We use only water and ice in our solventless extraction process, ensuring nothing but the natural essence of the strain reaches you with every puff. Enjoy a high that's as authentic as it is enjoyable, with no additives, just pure plant goodness.
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including cannabis flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.