71.29% THC | 7.12% TERPS
Violet Delight is an indica-dominant strain that delivers exactly what its name promises: a loud burst of floral flavor that can only be compared to the aroma of a violet. This strain isn’t overwhelmingly sedating for most consumers. Instead, you’ll likely find yourself in a clear, focused headspace conducive for meditation or introverted activities. For the extroverts, this hybrid offers a giggly, lighthearted mood that keeps you active and engaged in social settings.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
20% | medium-high
0% | very low
NW KIND
We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you.
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.
