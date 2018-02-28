About this strain
Wild Thailand is a Thai landrace preserved and sold by World of Seeds. This 100% sativa landrace hails from the Ko Chang archipelago and offers consumers rich citrus flavors and exhilarating physical effects. Its flowers are dressed in bright orange hairs and a thick white coat of trichomes that contrasts dramatically against the deep emerald hue of the foliage. Wild Thailand is profoundly stimulating and should be avoided by those prone to anxiety. But for consumers looking for dizzying euphoria and stimulating physical effects through-and-through, Wild Thailand is the strain for you.
About this brand
NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product.
We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.