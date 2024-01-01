About this product
25mg each, 20 count Canna-Crawlers gummies. 500mg total.
Shipping: Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and Washington.
Priority Mail will be processed within 6-72 hours, not including weekends or holidays and should arrive within 1-3 business days once shipped from our location. Orders shipped within the continental United States should arrive within 2 to 3 business days. All orders must have a valid street address verifiable by USPS to be delivered successfully.
Delta8 Canna-Crawlers
Oak City Hemp
Proudly serving and supplying the North Carolina area with quality cannabis products. Including THCA, Delta 9, Delta 8, and CBD products. We have flower, in house drinks we infuse, canned drinks that are infused, and all kinds of gummies and other edibles. Our in house drinks are with health and wellness in mind, they are designed to taste delicious and good for you.
We currently have two retail spaces in NC. Stop by and see us at whichever location is most convenient for you! Until the end of the year we are having a sale where everything but our lows are half off when you buy a half ounce! That's our mids, highs, and exotics. Half ounces of these are half price.
Durham Location: Sun to Thurs 11:00am to 7:00pm, Fri and Sat 11:00am to 10:00pm
Oak City Hemp Lounge
4422 N Roxboro Street
Durham, NC 27704
Pittsboro Location:
Oak City Hemp
193 A Lorax Lane
Pittsboro, NC 27312
