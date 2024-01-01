About this product
5count, 25mg Delta9 strawberry gummies. 125mg total. These gummies contain less than 0.3% Delta9 THC by weight.
Introducing Radical Labs Delta 9 infused hemp extract gummies – the perfect way to enjoy the benefits of Delta 9 THC in a delicious, convenient form! Our gummies come in five mouth-watering flavors – watermelon, cherry, strawberry, green apple, and orange – and are infused with 25mg of Delta 9 THC per gummy.
Each package contains five gummies, with a total of 125mg Delta 9 THC per package, for a total weight of 50 grams. Our gummies are carefully crafted with high-quality, all-natural ingredients and are perfect for on-the-go use or as a daily supplement.
Delta9 Strawberry Gummies
Oak City Hemp
Proudly serving and supplying the North Carolina area with quality cannabis products. Including THCA, Delta 9, Delta 8, and CBD products. We have flower, in house drinks we infuse, canned drinks that are infused, and all kinds of gummies and other edibles. Our in house drinks are with health and wellness in mind, they are designed to taste delicious and good for you.
We currently have two retail spaces in NC. Stop by and see us at whichever location is most convenient for you! Until the end of the year we are having a sale where everything but our lows are half off when you buy a half ounce! That's our mids, highs, and exotics. Half ounces of these are half price.
Durham Location: Sun to Thurs 11:00am to 7:00pm, Fri and Sat 11:00am to 10:00pm
Oak City Hemp Lounge
4422 N Roxboro Street
Durham, NC 27704
Pittsboro Location:
Oak City Hemp
193 A Lorax Lane
Pittsboro, NC 27312
