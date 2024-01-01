About this product
Embrace the synergy of nature’s cognitive enhancers with our Wise Capsules, a 50/50 blend of meticulously prepared Amanita Muscaria and Lion’s Mane mushrooms. This dynamic duo is designed to work in entourage, offering potential benefits for cognitive capacity, creativity, and overall well-being.
Each capsule contains a carefully calibrated microdose of Amanita muscaria, prepared through a process of decarboxylation to ensure safety and efficacy. We then blend this with the equally potent Lion’s Mane mushroom, renowned for its potential neuroprotective and cognitive-enhancing properties.
Wise Capsules are your ideal companion for personal growth, cognitive enhancement, and a mindful approach to wellness.
Each capsule contains a carefully calibrated microdose of Amanita muscaria, prepared through a process of decarboxylation to ensure safety and efficacy. We then blend this with the equally potent Lion’s Mane mushroom, renowned for its potential neuroprotective and cognitive-enhancing properties.
Wise Capsules are your ideal companion for personal growth, cognitive enhancement, and a mindful approach to wellness.
Majestic Amanita – Wise Capsules
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Embrace the synergy of nature’s cognitive enhancers with our Wise Capsules, a 50/50 blend of meticulously prepared Amanita Muscaria and Lion’s Mane mushrooms. This dynamic duo is designed to work in entourage, offering potential benefits for cognitive capacity, creativity, and overall well-being.
Each capsule contains a carefully calibrated microdose of Amanita muscaria, prepared through a process of decarboxylation to ensure safety and efficacy. We then blend this with the equally potent Lion’s Mane mushroom, renowned for its potential neuroprotective and cognitive-enhancing properties.
Wise Capsules are your ideal companion for personal growth, cognitive enhancement, and a mindful approach to wellness.
Each capsule contains a carefully calibrated microdose of Amanita muscaria, prepared through a process of decarboxylation to ensure safety and efficacy. We then blend this with the equally potent Lion’s Mane mushroom, renowned for its potential neuroprotective and cognitive-enhancing properties.
Wise Capsules are your ideal companion for personal growth, cognitive enhancement, and a mindful approach to wellness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oak City Hemp
Proudly serving and supplying the North Carolina area with quality cannabis products. Including THCA, Delta 9, Delta 8, and CBD products. We have flower, in house drinks we infuse, canned drinks that are infused, and all kinds of gummies and other edibles. Our in house drinks are with health and wellness in mind, they are designed to taste delicious and good for you.
We currently have two retail spaces in NC. Stop by and see us at whichever location is most convenient for you! Until the end of the year we are having a sale where everything but our lows are half off when you buy a half ounce! That's our mids, highs, and exotics. Half ounces of these are half price.
Durham Location: Sun to Thurs 11:00am to 7:00pm, Fri and Sat 11:00am to 10:00pm
Oak City Hemp Lounge
4422 N Roxboro Street
Durham, NC 27704
Pittsboro Location:
Oak City Hemp
193 A Lorax Lane
Pittsboro, NC 27312
We currently have two retail spaces in NC. Stop by and see us at whichever location is most convenient for you! Until the end of the year we are having a sale where everything but our lows are half off when you buy a half ounce! That's our mids, highs, and exotics. Half ounces of these are half price.
Durham Location: Sun to Thurs 11:00am to 7:00pm, Fri and Sat 11:00am to 10:00pm
Oak City Hemp Lounge
4422 N Roxboro Street
Durham, NC 27704
Pittsboro Location:
Oak City Hemp
193 A Lorax Lane
Pittsboro, NC 27312
Notice a problem?Report this item