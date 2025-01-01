About this product
Oak City Hemp THCA Diamonds💎
Experience the pinnacle of purity and potency with Oak City Hemp’s THCA Diamonds—expertly crafted for those who demand unmatched quality and intensity. These flawless-cut crystalline diamonds deliver pure, high-potency THCA, offering an ultra-clean, customizable experience whether dabbed, vaporized, or infused into your favorite method.
Key Features:
✔ 99%+ Pure THCA – Lab-tested for maximum potency and clarity.
✔ Flawless Crystal Structure – Precision-cut for a smooth, clean break.
✔ Versatile Use – Perfect for dabbing, vaporizing, or enhancing flower.
✔ Solvent-Free Extraction – Crafted with care for the purest product possible.
For those who seek the strongest, cleanest, and most refined experience, Oak City Hemp’s THCA Diamonds set the gold standard.
THCA Diamonds - Hybrid
Oak City HempRosin
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oak City Hemp
Proudly serving and supplying the North Carolina area with quality cannabis products. Including THCA, Delta 9, Delta 8, and CBD products. We have flower, in house drinks we infuse, canned drinks that are infused, and all kinds of gummies and other edibles. Our in house drinks are with health and wellness in mind, they are designed to taste delicious and good for you.
We currently have two retail spaces in NC. Stop by and see us at whichever location is most convenient for you! Until the end of the year we are having a sale where everything but our lows are half off when you buy a half ounce! That's our mids, highs, and exotics. Half ounces of these are half price.
Durham Location: Sun to Thurs 11:00am to 7:00pm, Fri and Sat 11:00am to 10:00pm
Oak City Hemp Lounge
4422 N Roxboro Street
Durham, NC 27704
Pittsboro Location:
Oak City Hemp
193 A Lorax Lane
Pittsboro, NC 27312
Notice a problem?Report this item