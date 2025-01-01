About this product
Experience the next level of hemp-derived excellence with Oak City Hemp’s THCA Full Gram Cartridge. Crafted with precision and purity in mind, this high-quality vape cartridge is designed for those who demand an ultra-smooth, flavor-packed experience with the powerful effects of THCA.
Why Choose Oak City Hemp?
✔ 100% Hemp-Derived THCA – Naturally converted to THC upon heating for a clean and potent experience.
✔ Full-Spectrum Flavor – Retains rich, natural terpenes for enhanced aroma and effect.
✔ Universal 510-Thread – Compatible with most standard vape batteries for convenience on the go.
What to Expect
Oak City Hemp’s THCA cartridge delivers a smooth inhale, bold flavor, and a well-balanced high that can be both uplifting and relaxing, depending on your personal tolerance and experience level. Whether you're looking for creativity, focus, or deep relaxation, this premium extract delivers.
Experience the purity of Oak City Hemp’s THCA Full Gram Cartridge today!
About this brand
Oak City Hemp
Proudly serving and supplying the North Carolina area with quality cannabis products. Including THCA, Delta 9, Delta 8, and CBD products. We have flower, in house drinks we infuse, canned drinks that are infused, and all kinds of gummies and other edibles. Our in house drinks are with health and wellness in mind, they are designed to taste delicious and good for you.
We currently have two retail spaces in NC. Stop by and see us at whichever location is most convenient for you! Until the end of the year we are having a sale where everything but our lows are half off when you buy a half ounce! That's our mids, highs, and exotics. Half ounces of these are half price.
Durham Location: Sun to Thurs 11:00am to 7:00pm, Fri and Sat 11:00am to 10:00pm
Oak City Hemp Lounge
4422 N Roxboro Street
Durham, NC 27704
Pittsboro Location:
Oak City Hemp
193 A Lorax Lane
Pittsboro, NC 27312
