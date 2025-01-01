About this product
Oak City Hemp 0.5g THCA Diamonds Cartridge – Crystal-Clear Potency
Step into a next-level vaping experience with Oak City Hemp’s 0.5g THCA Diamonds Cartridge—a premium extract crafted for unmatched purity and potency. Infused with high-quality THCA diamonds and strain-specific terpenes, this cartridge delivers powerful effects, bold flavors, and a smooth, clean inhale every time.
Key Features:
💎 THCA Diamonds Extract – Ultra-refined for maximum potency and purity.
🌿 Strain-Specific Terpenes – Bold, aromatic flavors that enhance every hit.
🚫 No Additives, No Fillers – 100% pure extract—no PG, VG, or cutting agents.
💨 Smooth, Potent Vapor – Designed for a clean, consistent experience.
🔋 Universal 510 Thread Compatibility – Works with most standard vape batteries.
For those who demand the strongest, cleanest, and most flavorful vape, Oak City Hemp’s THCA Diamonds Cartridge delivers a premium experience in every pull.
About this brand
Oak City Hemp
Proudly serving and supplying the North Carolina area with quality cannabis products. Including THCA, Delta 9, Delta 8, and CBD products. We have flower, in house drinks we infuse, canned drinks that are infused, and all kinds of gummies and other edibles. Our in house drinks are with health and wellness in mind, they are designed to taste delicious and good for you.
We currently have two retail spaces in NC. Stop by and see us at whichever location is most convenient for you! Until the end of the year we are having a sale where everything but our lows are half off when you buy a half ounce! That's our mids, highs, and exotics. Half ounces of these are half price.
Durham Location: Sun to Thurs 11:00am to 7:00pm, Fri and Sat 11:00am to 10:00pm
Oak City Hemp Lounge
4422 N Roxboro Street
Durham, NC 27704
Pittsboro Location:
Oak City Hemp
193 A Lorax Lane
Pittsboro, NC 27312
