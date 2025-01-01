About this product
Garlotti is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg with Gelatti, for a zinger plant with frosty green and violet buds. The effects of Garlotti are believed to be arousing and happy. Reviewers on Leafly say Garlotti makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Garlotti is believed to be 27% THC. The dominant terpene in Garlotti is limonene, with a healthy side of caryophyllene; cannasseurs can expect earthy, sharp citrus, and herbal aroma with a sweet, peppery and sage flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of eye pressure and anxiety. The original breeder of Garlotti is Cannarado.
THCA Hemp Flower Garlotti
Oak City HempHemp CBD Flower
About this brand
Oak City Hemp
Proudly serving and supplying the North Carolina area with quality cannabis products. Including THCA, Delta 9, Delta 8, and CBD products. We have flower, in house drinks we infuse, canned drinks that are infused, and all kinds of gummies and other edibles. Our in house drinks are with health and wellness in mind, they are designed to taste delicious and good for you.
We currently have two retail spaces in NC. Stop by and see us at whichever location is most convenient for you! Until the end of the year we are having a sale where everything but our lows are half off when you buy a half ounce! That's our mids, highs, and exotics. Half ounces of these are half price.
Durham Location: Sun to Thurs 11:00am to 7:00pm, Fri and Sat 11:00am to 10:00pm
Oak City Hemp Lounge
4422 N Roxboro Street
Durham, NC 27704
Pittsboro Location:
Oak City Hemp
193 A Lorax Lane
Pittsboro, NC 27312
