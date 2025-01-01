About this product
Taste: Candy sweet, Cocoa, Grapefruit
Effects: Chill, Stimulated
Genetics: CHERRY BOMB X BISCOTTI PLUS
We hybridized our beloved strain Guavalicious with OZK, resulting in a unique creation.
The resulting flower boasts a delightful blend of sweetness, sourness, and nuttiness, accompanied by a tranquil and euphoric experience.
Effects: Chill, Stimulated
Genetics: CHERRY BOMB X BISCOTTI PLUS
We hybridized our beloved strain Guavalicious with OZK, resulting in a unique creation.
The resulting flower boasts a delightful blend of sweetness, sourness, and nuttiness, accompanied by a tranquil and euphoric experience.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Taste: Candy sweet, Cocoa, Grapefruit
Effects: Chill, Stimulated
Genetics: CHERRY BOMB X BISCOTTI PLUS
We hybridized our beloved strain Guavalicious with OZK, resulting in a unique creation.
The resulting flower boasts a delightful blend of sweetness, sourness, and nuttiness, accompanied by a tranquil and euphoric experience.
Effects: Chill, Stimulated
Genetics: CHERRY BOMB X BISCOTTI PLUS
We hybridized our beloved strain Guavalicious with OZK, resulting in a unique creation.
The resulting flower boasts a delightful blend of sweetness, sourness, and nuttiness, accompanied by a tranquil and euphoric experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
Notice a problem?Report this item