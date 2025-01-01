About this product
Taste: Tangy, Sweet, Earthy, Pine
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifting
Genetics: TROP CHERRY X ZKITTLES BOMB
This homage to toxic love is fiery and euphoric. Smoking this will have you on a flavor adventure with hints of cherry and earthy gas.
This well balanced strain will stimulate your mind and body with a tranquil invigoration.
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifting
Genetics: TROP CHERRY X ZKITTLES BOMB
This homage to toxic love is fiery and euphoric. Smoking this will have you on a flavor adventure with hints of cherry and earthy gas.
This well balanced strain will stimulate your mind and body with a tranquil invigoration.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Taste: Tangy, Sweet, Earthy, Pine
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifting
Genetics: TROP CHERRY X ZKITTLES BOMB
This homage to toxic love is fiery and euphoric. Smoking this will have you on a flavor adventure with hints of cherry and earthy gas.
This well balanced strain will stimulate your mind and body with a tranquil invigoration.
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifting
Genetics: TROP CHERRY X ZKITTLES BOMB
This homage to toxic love is fiery and euphoric. Smoking this will have you on a flavor adventure with hints of cherry and earthy gas.
This well balanced strain will stimulate your mind and body with a tranquil invigoration.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
Notice a problem?Report this item