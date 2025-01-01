About this product
Taste: Biscotti, Earthy, Pine
Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Inspiring
Genetics: BISCOTTI BX1 X LCG
We began with our Biscotti Plus strain and crossed it with a particularly unique Lemon Cherry Gelato phenotype.
The result is Black Dahlia, characterized by its distinct earthy, sweet, and spicy flavors, offering a thick and smooth smoking experience. I
t's an excellent choice for unwinding after a long and stressful day.
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
